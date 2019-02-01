Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2019 – Celebrating the Spirit of the Horse!

It’s a “round-up” of horse lovers! The Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, presented by Akins Trailer Sales, is held annually in March, at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center in Albany, Oregon. “The Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2019 celebrates 20 years, providing the largest event of its type in the Northwest!” said John Cloe, Event Founder and Manager. “The Northwest Horse Fair is a family-friendly event, with activities for horse enthusiasts of all ages! Expo attendees can take in top-notch horse trainers, see exciting equine entertainment, breed demos, special events and attractions, plus shop at our gigantic equine-related trade show!” Three venues run concurrently over three days, in addition to the trade show and special events such as BreyerWest – all for one low admission price to the expo grounds!

Horse enthusisasts can enjoy first-class clinicians from across the U.S., sharing their riding and horse training expertise at the Northwest Horse Fair. The expo has hosted Olympic champions, World and National Champion riders and trainers, as well as clinicians coming up through the ranks. Clinicians share top training tips for all levels of riding and training, from entry level riding enthusiasts to top competitors. A wide range of disciplines is often represented, such as reining, gaited horses, trail, dressage and more! And seminars, demos and workshops spotlight areas of interest to horse owners and horse lovers alike, including such topics as: horse health care, safety, nutrition, saddle fitting, clipping and much more!

Exhilarating equine entertainment is always popular at the Northwest Horse Fair, providing delights to spectators young and old! An array of attractions is featured each year, which have included: vaulting; cowboy mounted shooting; theatrics on horseback; daredevil trick riding; cavalry reenactments; and fast-paced precision drill teams! Costumes, color, and choreography – all combine for creative fun with horses!

The expo also features demos with magnificent horses – representing a multitude of breeds, colors and disciplines, in the Breed Showcase and Stallion Reviews! Horses may show fancy footwork, work at liberty, provide historical depictions of horses, or even perform in clever costumes! A wide variety of equine breeds exhibit their respective strengths, demonstrating the beauty and diversity of horses. Plus the stall barn that houses the horses is open for the public to visit!

The largest equine-related trade show in the Northwest feature dozens of shopping booths encompassing two buildings! Vendors from all over the U.S. and Canada provide a shopping paradise for expo attendees! Shopping treasures for horse enthusiasts can include: trailers, clothing for rider and horse, saddles, bridles, feed, farm supplies and products, gifts, home décor items, services and much more!

“The Northwest Horse Fair management enjoys making expo attendance possible for young horse lovers, who are the future of our industry!”, said Mr. Cloe. “Sunday at the horse fair, we provide Youth Day! Children 12 and under get in free that day when accompanied by a paying adult. In addition, 4-H and Pony Club members aged 13 to 18 years, can get in free Sunday, with their club ID cards.