Northwest Horse Fair 2019

– Celebrating Twenty Years! –

The Northwest Horse Fair and Expo will celebrate its Twentieth Anniversary in March, featuring a dynamic weekend of equine entertainment and enjoyment! “We’re excited to present this family-friendly horse expo, now in its twentieth year!” said John Cloe, event founder and manager. “We’ll feature world-renowned clinicians, breed demos, stallion reviews, lectures and demos on horse-related topics, a huge trade show, and much more…all at one venue!” The Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, presented by Akins Trailers Sales, begins March 22, running through March 24, at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center in Albany, Oregon.

“As part of our 20th anniversary celebration, we’ll offer some very special attractions, including: the Colt Starting Challenge USA; the BreyerWest® Model Horse Show; Endo the Blind Horse performances; fast-paced precision drills on horseback, and costumed choreography on highly talented horses!” continued Mr. Cloe. “This is the perfect event for horse lovers of all ages, with something for everyone!”

“For the first time ever, the Northwest Horse Fair will host the Colt Starting Challenge, USA!“ said Mr. Cloe. “Experienced horse trainers will have just three days to gentle, saddle, and ride young unbroken horses at the Colt Starting Challenge USA event! Using Natural Horsemanship methods, these talented trainers will work their horses at the same time, taking turns to explain to the audience what they’re doing and why.” Each trainer works with the colt they’ve drawn, to be ridden and to compete through a challenging obstacle course the last day of the expo! The winning trainer will be awarded a custom Event Buckle, and will qualify for the National Colt Starting Challenge USA Finals at the end of 2019. For more information, or to enter the Colt Starting Challenge USA competition at the Northwest Horse Fair, go to http://www.equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair, and look under “Special Events”.

The very popular event, BreyerWest®, returns for the fourth year, to the Northwest Horse Fair 2019. BreyerWest features both an open and youth model horse show with national competition, plus workshops and activities for model horse hobbyists and enthusiasts. BreyerWest offers three days of Breyer horse fun, including free Stablemates painting for kids, hands-on crafts and workshops, plus free demos with hobby experts. For more information or to enter the BreyerWest model horse shows, go to http://www.equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair, and look under “Special Events”.

The equine entertainment at the Northwest Horse Fair is filled with variety, that’s second to none!

The BlackPearl Friesian Dance Troupe will perform daily, as their fancy dancing horses provide high stepping action to music. Endo the Blind horse will demonstrate remarkable training and connection with his owner/rider and trainer, in an amazing performance! And Marcia Moore-Harrison will perform a special Cowboy Dressage performance to music, daily before her clinics. Ramping up the action the Rhinestone Cowgirls Precision Drill Team will perform fast-paced precision formations set to music. Sending the action to a flat out gallop, the Oregon Mounted Shooting Association will present Cowboy Mounted Shooting, on the run! The Breed Showcase and Stallion Reviews will represent breeds from all over the world, and provide educational demos and performances featuring the strengths of each breed.

The 2019 lineup of clinicians includes Grand Champions and highly successful trainers who will share their secrets for improved riding and effective work with horses! Clinicians include:

Josh Lyons learned from the best, working along side his father John Lyons for years, riding, teaching clinics, and working at horse expos. Josh and his wife Jana have expanded the John Lyons Certification Program, to Tennessee. Josh is in constant demand for clinics, for the certification program, and for performance training. Josh’s understanding of the horse’s mind and ability to bring out the best in both riders and horses is unrivaled. Through years of dedicated work, Josh Lyons has become one of the most talented horse trainers and clinicians in the world! Josh will provide multiple clinics at the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, including: “Leg Cues – How Important is Your Seat?”; “Balance and Its Importance in Your Communication”; “Emotions – Controlling Yours and Your Horse’s”; “Training Made Simple: Understand You and You Will Understand Your Horse”; and “Three Easy Steps to Improve Your Horse’s Performance”.

Mette Rosencrantz is among the most respected and experienced Dressage trainers and competitors in the world. She has an extensive resume, having competed internationally in the United States, Europe and Australia. She is a seven-time U.S. National Championship competitor and a long time international Grand Prix dressage rider and trainer. Her teaching and riding skills are highly sought after, and her expertise is in high demand across the country and abroad. Mette will provide these clinics at the Northwest Horse Fair 2019: “Dressage – Thinking Outside the Box”; “How to Make Your Horse Think Forward in the Lateral Work”; “How to Improve Your Dressage Scores When Competing”.

Marcia Moore-Harrison has taken her education from some of the top clinicians in the world and combined it with her experience, to create her own unique step-by-step training program for horse and rider. The Cowboy Dressage philosophy of “Kindness”, “Soft Feel” and “Partnership” are the cornerstone for Marcia’s training. She is a Cowboy Dressage Level 3 Clinician and an approved judge. She has achieved back-to-back wins as the Cowboy Dressage Overall Champion. At the Northwest Horse Fair, Marcia will provide these clinics: “La Garocha: Freestyle the Cowboy Dressage Way – Components for a Freestyle & Progressive Steps for Neck Reining”; “Bridleless: The Cowboy Dressage Way – Progressive Steps to Bridleless and the Frame & Gaits of Cowboy Dressage” and “Liberty: The Cowboy Dressage Way – Increase Your Partnership Through Connection and Progressive Steps to Liberty”.

Renowned, award-winning horseman Steve Lantvit , captivates the equine world with a fresh, innovative approach to training individuals and horses. Coupled with decades of experience and knowledge across multiple disciplines, Steve’s training program is built on trust, gentle hands, and a true partnership regardless of the rider’s discipline or experience. At the Northwest Horse Fair, Steve will present: “Ranch Versatility: Ranch Riding – Work to Achieve That Fluidity in Movement We Are All After”; “Ranch Versatility: Ranch Cutting – How to Read & Cut Cattle From a Herd and Tips to Create a Soft, Responsive Horse for Cow Work”; and “Ranch Versatility: Ranch Reining – Learn How to Ask Correctly for Cues Along with Proper Positioning & Timing”.

Heidi A. McLaughlin is a freelance writer, published author, public speaker and clinician. She is a former fearful rider who has found the secret to fearless riding! She shares her inspirational story with others, in hopes of helping those who are missing out on the joy of horsemanship, because of their fear. She teaches a method to break down fear and build up confidence. Heidi will provide three clinics at the Northwest Horse Fair, titled: “How to Relax in the Saddle without Alcohol or Xanax”; “The Dreaded Spook – Fear It No More”; and “Overcome Your Fear of Cantering from Start to Finish”.

Tom Seay , is the Host and Executive Producer of the television show, Best of America by Horseback, on RFD-TV. He has traveled America, taking people on overnight horseback vacations for nineteen years as a professional horseback outfitter. His largest accomplishment as an outfitter was organizing and leading the 3,000-mile “American Transcontinental Trail Ride” from Savannah, Georgia, to San Diego, California. Tom will provide five lectures at the Northwest Horse Fair, including tips on Trail Riding, Vacationing and Travel Tips with Horses, Cross-Country Equine Adventures, and more.

Lukas Bardue has a life-long passion for training horses. Lukas had the opportunity to join Arabian Nights, an entertainment show in Florida, where he worked with some of the most distinguished trainers in the equine entertainment world. Lukas learned many trick training and liberty training techniques under the guidance of these top trainers, and is now the Trick Trainer for the BlackPearl Friesian Dance Troupe. Lukas will share his knowledge and methods for “Beginning Liberty and Trick Training” on Friday at the Northwest Horse Fair.

Randal Walker is a third generation rancher, who uses his Satus Stockdogs on his ranch located in the Satus just outside Toppenish, WA. After years of working with, and training stock dogs, Randal has the ability to recognize, breed and train top quality stock dogs. These highly trained dogs are used as an everyday asset to a large cow/calf operation. Every dog has a job to do and must do it well. On Saturday at the Northwest Horse Fair, Randal will present a “Ranch Dog Demonstration”.

Ian Jones has used the information and skills he learned from Natural Horsemanship clinicians, as well as his work as a farrier, to develop his own skills in handling horses, both on the ground and under saddle. Since 2016, Ian has been working with Equine Trail Sports (ETS), as a competitor, host, and as a clinician for ETS Judging Clinics. ETS is a trail riding organization that offers competitive and non-competitive events nationwide. On Sunday at the Northwest Horse Fair, Ian will present, a “Demonstration of an Equine Trail Sports Competitive Obstacle Course”.

Additional educational workshops, demos and lectures will be offered throughout the three days of the expo. And radio and on-line TV host of Speaking of Horses, Wayne Williams, will be on hand.

Shoppers can enjoy the largest horse-related trade show in the Northwest! The Northwest Horse Fair’s gigantic trade show will offer a wide variety of vendors. Shoppers can browse the huge variety of products including: horse trailers, equine products, clothing and accessories for riders, farm supplies, feed, saddles, bridles, gifts, artwork, home décor items, and much more!

Northwest Horse Fair attendees can receive $1 off their ticket price on Friday March 22, while supporting the Albany Helping Hands Homeless Shelter. Friday attendees can bring a non-perishable food item to the gate at the Northwest Horse Fair, to receive the discount! Discount on gait admission only; limit one discount per person. All food donations go to Albany Helping Hands.

Sunday, March 24 is KMTR Youth Day! Children aged 12 years and under, get in free that day, when accompanied by a paying adult; plus 4-H and Pony Club members aged 13 to 18, get in free with their club ID cards.

For more details about the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, including advance tickets, hours and admission, go to: http://www.equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair, call 765-655-2107, or join us for late breaking details and excitement, on Facebook (Northwest Horse Fair & Expo (NWHF)) and Twitter (@NWHorseFair).

Sponsors for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2019 include: Akins Trailer Sales, the presenting sponsor; Beelart Embroidery, the official event embroiderer; Fitzgerald Corrals; KMTR-TV, the Youth Day sponsor; KRKT; Logan Coach Trailers; The Northwest Horse Source, the official publication of the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo; Phoenix Inn & Suites, the hosting hotel for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo; and Wilco.