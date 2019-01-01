Northwest Carriage Museum ~ Come Get Carried Away!

The Northwest Carriage Museum in Raymond, Washington is North Pacific County’s most visited tourist attraction.

Voted one of Washington’s best museums, the Carriage Museum houses one of the finest collections of 19th century horse drawn vehicles in the entire country. Every year, thousands upon thousands of people make the Northwest Carriage Museum a “must see” destination stop while visiting the Pacific Northwest. Visitors have been pleasantly surprised to find such a world class collection of horse drawn vehicles in the tiny town of Raymond.

The Northwest Carriage Museum opened in 2002 as a result of a very generous donation of 21 carriages from a local family. Over the years, the collection has grown to 50 vehicles including a variety of carriages, buggies, wagons, sleighs and commercial vehicles. The museum’s collection includes an 1888 Stagecoach, which was recently featured on Travel Channel’s “Mysteries at the Museum,” a 1900 hand carved hearse from Vienna, Austria, a Chuck Wagon, a beautiful cut under Wicker Phaeton, a 1880 Mail Wagon and the magnificent Brewster Summer Coupe Brougham. Several vehicles in the collection have an “old” movie connection. Come see our C-spring Victoria used in Shirley Temple’s “Little Princess” or our beautiful Landaulette used in the original “Ghost and Mrs. Muir” starring Rex Harrison and Gene Tierney. Of course, everyone loves viewing our famous Shelburne Landau which was Belle Watling’s carriage in the classic “Gone with the Wind.”

In addition to our many vehicles, the museum houses many other period artifacts from the 19th century. Clothing, travel trunks, harness gear, hand tools, carts and an amethyst glass collection are beautifully displayed throughout the museum. Looking for something fun for the kids? The museum includes a user friendly one room schoolhouse where children can write on the chalkboards and ring the school bell. They can also dress in period clothing and have their pictures taken on our Three Spring Democrat Wagon. Parents will also enjoy visiting our wheelwright/blacksmith display where they can view how wooden spoked wheels were made.

The Northwest Carriage Museum is located at the junction of Hwy. 101 and State Route 6 in Raymond, Washington. Right outside our doors is the beautiful Willapa River and a well maintained park which is the perfect place for you and your family to enjoy a picnic. Within walking distance are restaurants, and shopping opportunities. Bring your walking shoes or bikes and hike/ride the Willapa Trails pathway to South Bend. Bring your kayak and put in at the city dock right next to our building.

The Northwest Carriage Museum is open year round from 10am to 4pm. We have a unique gift shop featuring a variety of jewelry, books, toys and local products. Group tours are our specialty and can be arranged in advance. We have admission discounts for families, seniors and military personnel. AAA members can show their card and save as well.

We believe you will love your visit to the Northwest Carriage Museum and hope you visit soon. Visit us at www.nwcarriagemuseum.org or call us at 360 942 4150 for additional information. You can also find us on Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and Instagram.

COME GET CARRIED AWAY AT THE NORTHWEST CARRIAGE MUSEUM