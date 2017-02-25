Travel in Style With the New Noble Outfitters™ Helmet Hat Bag!

Keep your helmet dry, clean and free of scratches with the new Noble Outfitters™ Helmet Hat Bag! This stylish semi-structured bag with wall padding protects your helmet between uses and during travel. Designed with durable 600 Denier 100% polyester canvas, this helmet bag features a full zipper opening and removable shoulder strap for easy carrying. Inside you’ll find a shatterproof, flip-out mirror and multiple internal pockets for added storage. An additional top zipper exposes mesh to increase ventilation and keeps your helmet fresh.

Personalize your helmet bag with your favorite patch. The Noble Outfitters™ Helmet Hat Bag comes with a FREE mail-in Gift with Purchase Discipline Patch. Perfectly matching the rest of Noble Outfitters Performance bags and packs, this is a must-have addition to your equestrian closet! Available in March 2017 in Black with prices starting at $67.95.

About Noble Outfitters™

Headquartered in Modesto, California, Noble Outfitters™ creates products that exceed the needs of our customers with quality and function, while delivering exceptional value. Each Noble Outfitters item, from apparel and bags, to gloves and socks, is carefully designed in close collaboration with equestrian enthusiasts and professionals. Learn more and view the full range of items at www.NobleOutfitters.com.