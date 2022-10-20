New & Noteworthy: Pivo Launches Equestrian Edition Smartphone Mount

Motion-Tracking Device Helps Riders Improve Training

Pivo, Inc., a leading developer of AI-technology solutions for content creators, has launched the Pivo Equestrian Edition that specifically aims to assist equestrians while they train. This tracking device is a portable and affordable tool that will change the way both recreational and professional riders develop and improve their skills.

The Pivo Equestrian Edition is a smartphone (iOS or Android) mount that can track a horse while in motion within a contained environment such as a round pen or corral. This means that anyone with a smartphone can now create dynamic training videos that capture their every move while riding their horse. The Pivo Equestrian Edition also includes a video call feature that will allow a coach to train a rider from a remote location.

Pivo Equestrian Edition Features include AI tracking technology, 360-degree rotation, four tracking speeds, and an adjustable auto zoom to keep the horse and rider in frame. The Smart Capture feature takes photographs using voice command. Multiple accessories including a carrying case make it convenient to carry anywhere.

NWHS Editor’s Review: I was fortunate to get to try this product in my training program. I’m not the most tech-capable person, but neither am I inept. The Pivo did come with some frustration for me as I learned to use it.

First step is to download an app to your smartphone and connect Pivo with blue tooth—easy! But then there wasn’t much in the way of easily accessible information to help you figure out how to use the many features once I was in my arena with my horse.

My students and I spent a lot of time in trial and error, and some of them are very capable with technology. We finally realized that darker horses (bays, chestnuts, blacks) in my indoor arena with brown walls aren’t tracked well by the Pivo, so the device would stop. If we rode back over beside the Pivo, it would again pick up the horse and we could start again. A grey horse and a pinto with white legs were tracked well. Once we figured this out, we were able to use white or colored polo wraps and/or saddle pads to help the Pivo “lock on”. It also helped to keep the Pivo in the middle of the arena instead of at one end to keep the horse from looking too small in the resulting video.

There are many ways to use the Pivo to create fun videos and photos, besides the educational aspect. You can also take selfies and stop and restart the video from the saddle by carrying a small remote. I do think using a higher quality camera than a smartphone would really enhance the usefulness of the Pivo. Overall, it’s a helpful and innovative device to have available when training horses.

