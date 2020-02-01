New & Noteworthy: Northwest Horse Fair & Expo 2020 An Equine Extravaganza!

Elegant dancing horses; strutting stallions; parades of horse breeds; a huge trade show; plus world class trainers …See it all at the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2020, presented by Akins Trailer Sales, March 20 through 22, at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center in Albany, Oregon!

World-class clinicians will share their horse training and riding expertise in clinics and lectures. The experts include: Chris Cox; Janet ‘Dolly” Hannon; Julie Goodnight; Peggy Cummings; Muffy Seaton; Rod Petersen; Emily Elias; and Wayne Williams.

The action-packed Colt Starting Challenge USA is back for the second year, with new horses and trainers, from the Northwest region! Experienced Natural Horsemanship trainers will work with young, unbroken horses, gentling, saddling and riding them, then competing…all in just three days!

Don’t miss the BlackPearl Friesian Dance Troupe perform on fancy dancing horses; the Rogue Mounted Archers galloping and shooting arrows at targets; and the Mane Attraction Rodeo Performance Team blazing through precision drill formations! Enjoy the Breed Showcase and Stallion Reviews… from towering and majestic, to dainty and delicate, horse breeds from all over the world will be on display!

New this year will be the Santiam Corral, with live demos and activities for kids and adults, including a Kids’ Gypsy Beauty Salon with a live horse; and the BlackPearl Friesian Dance Troupe supplying horse and costumes for personal photo sessions!

The Northwest Horse Fair provides tons of shopping, in two buildings, with everything for equine enthusiasts!

For more details about the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, including ticket information and schedule, go to http://equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair.

Published February 2020 Issue