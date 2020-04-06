New & Noteworthy: Josh Lyons Launches Online School

Lyons Legacy has launched an online school that offers weekly lessons that cater to all riders and all disciplines. Lyons Legacy worked for a number of months filming and editing, and the first episodes are now live. Each week a new lesson will become available, and subscribers will have access to these along with previous week’s episodes.

Signing up for the online school is quick and easy—simply visit www.joshlyons.com and follow the links to REEL Online Training lessons. There’s also a forum where you can ask questions and give feedback.

2019 is also the first year that Josh Lyons LLC’s school is approved in Colorado for the enrollment of those eligible to receive Veterans Administration education benefits. In addition, the John and Josh Lyons Certification Program and the Josh Lyons Accreditation Program are approved for GI Bill® Benefits.

2019 is going to be a busy year for the Lyons Legacy Team. Josh will be at the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo in March. This year is extra-special as the expo celebrates their 20th anniversary. Josh’s father, John Lyons, was a presenter at the very first Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, so the Lyons Legacy team is genuinely excited to be part of the celebrations this year. Find out more at www.joshlyons.com.

Published March 2019 Issue