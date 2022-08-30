New & Noteworthy: How to Help Horses in Ukraine

By Jessica Friedman, Horses for Clean Water
As we watch events unfold in Ukraine, it can be disheartening to feel like there’s little we can do to help. But as Fred Rogers said, “When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, ‘Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.’” Thankfully, several organizations have stepped in to help the people affected by this conflict.
And because humans aren’t the only ones impacted by war, several organizations are working to provide transportation, shelter, feed, and medical services for Ukrainian horses and other animals. If you’d like to help, here are some organizations currently accepting donations.
- The Ukrainian Equestrian Federation. A charity foundation partnering with FEI to provide emergency transport, shelter, feed, and other supplies.
- British Veterinary Professionals for Ukraine. Providing supplies and monetary support for veterinarians in Ukraine.
- British Equestrians for Ukraine Fund. Gathering donations for bedding for displaced Ukrainian horses.
- American Veterinary Medical Foundation. Accepting donations that will be used to provide food, veterinary care, and emergency support.
See this article in the July/August 2022 online edition:
