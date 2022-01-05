New Horse Riding Tracker App Launches in USA App Store

Since its release in December, the HorseStrides horse riding tracker app, developed by Irish equestrian Elaine Heney has been downloaded in 38 countries including the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, UK, Ireland, Hungary, Costa Rica & Belgium.

This remarkable iPhone app tracks your ride – distance, speed & location – on a map & provides a vast library of exercises & lessons for you & your horse.

“I really wanted an equestrian app that could track my horse training sessions accurately with GPS. But I couldn’t find an app that I really liked. I wanted to be able to track my location & speed. And I also wanted a library of exercises & audio lessons that I could listen to while schooling my horses.”

Since going live on the app store the HorseStrides iPhone app has enjoyed great success in the international equestrian community.

“It’s been great to see how much people are enjoying the HorseStrides app. I’ve been getting emails about the app from as far away as Australia & Canada” – Elaine.

The HorseStrides app is free to download in the USA at www.horsestridesapp.com

