Need a Website or just a place to land?

In all my years working with customers I’m continually amazed at how many don’t invest much in their websites. To me your website is your virtual storefront. It represents your brand (image) and either creates interest or repels people at first glance. I guess the biggest hiccup is cost. Nice does cost a little bit.

We’ve invested thousands upon thousands of dollars in our website but you may not need something as elaborate as ours. What if we created a community of equine business websites that could share resources? Would you be interested in having the NWHS team create a site for you? Maybe you just need a place to host your website. We could host your site, do necessary updates on your behalf and keep your site running smoothly. Perhaps create a new site if needed.

I’d like to invite you to take a short survey. It’s just 9 questions and should take less than 5 minutes to complete. It will give us valuable information for planning an expansion in this direction. I’d really like to provide a platform where existing NWHS customers can take advantage of working with a well-established company that they’re familiar with.

Let me know your thoughts and thank you for taking a few minutes to complete our survey!

Warmly,

Karen Pickering!