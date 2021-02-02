Morrow Ranch – Encouraging Vital Relationships

Certified Horsemanship Association (CHA) promotes excellence in safety and education by certifying riding instructors, accrediting equine facilities, producing educational conferences, and publishing educational resources. Go to www.CHA.Horse for more information.

Horses have a special way of connecting with young people. Now kids can enjoy week-long camp adventures where they are paired with an equine partner.

Morrow Ranch, a nonprofit Christian horse program and CHA member, has been providing unique horse experiences since 2004. Campers enjoy the careful instruction and mentorship of well-trained staff who help guide them as they learn riding skills, from the ground up. The ranch is a part of Camp Morrow, located on the sunny side of the Cascades in Pine Hollow, Oregon—with Mt. Hood as the backdrop. Summer programs run June through July and are well suited for beginner to intermediate riders who want to learn.

“We offer different types of camps,” explains Teddy Franke, the camp’s Horse Program Manager. “Some are geared more for kids who want to learn the basics and learn to ride and train horses English or Western.” Other camps focus on adventures with the horses. For example, Warriors Guild is a medieval themed camp with jousting, mounted swordplay, and archery. Trail camp, on the other hand, is all about exploring, trail riding and camping with the horses.

At a time when young people are having fewer opportunities to connect with friends and with horses, Morrow Ranch is committed to encouraging these vital relationships. The staff includes a CHA certified master instructor, medical personnel, and quality counselors to ensure kids have the best experience possible. Many who come say their week of camp provides the mental reset they need to get away from their screens and refocus. Don’t miss the chance for a Morrow Ranch adventure!

