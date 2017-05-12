Montana Hill Guest Ranch – Relax, Explore and Revitalize

Montana Hill Guest Ranch is your destination choice if you care about the horse you ride.

Located a hour and a half away from Kamloops in the heart of Cowboy Country, Montana Hill Guest Ranch offers introductory trail rides & roping lessons on our working cattle ranch. Or bring your own horse and ride the 100’s of miles of epic crown trails, private corals and shelters are provided. While riding and relaxing, you will experience nature at its best; and view the wildlife visiting the Ranch. The area is known for foxes, coyotes, wolves, bears, elk, deer, moose and even cougars. There are hundreds of miles of trails for you to explore, some of the most scenic anywhere.

There are 4 log cabins tastefully decorated with antiques and collectibles and will sleep up to 4 people. Each cabin is appointed with a private ensuite, kitchenette, barbecue and best of all a private hot tub. A full gourmet breakfast is included each morning. Don’t worry if you’ve forgotten something we have plenty of nearby restaurants & stores. We have a farm store too in the main lodge and are happy to pick up items ahead for you to make your stay even more enjoyable!



Ranch amenities include:

Archery

Horseshoes

Canoeing

Billiards

Hiking

Wells Grey Park

Spa services Wellness or hot stone massage Manicure Pedicure

Huge movie collection

Library

Board games

Free WiFi

Professional cowboy roping lessons

Hunting

Fishing

Motorcycle tours

Backroads cycling

This is your time to enjoy nature & breathe the clean country air at 4200 ft. above sea level. Perhaps you’re looking to relax and enjoy the endless views or reconnect with your family. Montana Hill Guest Ranch is the perfect place to vacation.

With over 20 years in the British Columbia Bed and Breakfast industry, hosts Elaine and Alan Dillabaugh can assure you that you will have a high quality, enjoyable and relaxing stay.

Montana Hill Guest Ranch

PO Box 227, 7915 Machete Lake Road, Bridge Lake, BC V0K 1E0

1 (250) 593-9807

stay@montanahillguestranch.com

montanahillguestranch.com