Modesto Milling Introduces Organic Senior Feed for Horses

Modesto Milling has added a new feed to their premium line of horse products, Organic Senior Horse Pellet. This feed has all the benefits of the other great concentrates, like the flax and sunflower seeds, coconut and kelp meal, and being nutritionally balanced to complement the horse’s forage. This Organic Senior Pellet has a reduced starch level for horses that require a concentrate feed but may not need the higher starch level found in the Organic Horse PLUS that is made with whole grains. Like the Organic Horse Supplement Pellet, the Organic Senior Pellet contains a small amount of oats to add palatability and beta-glucans for gastro-intestinal health. This new feed edition to Modesto is formulated without soy, corn, or molasses for conscientious horse owners who prefer to avoid these type of ingredients.

As a pelleted feed, it keeps choosy horses from sorting out their favorite parts of the feed and leaving the rest but contains most of the same ingredients as the Horse PLUS. As a bonus, the pellets can also be easily soaked to make a mash for older horses that may struggle with sensitive teeth.

Similar to their complete line of feed for livestock, Modesto Milling is delighted to provide your horses with quality, certified organic feeds. In addition, to a full line of grains to meet your horse’s needs, they also provide certified organic alfalfa pellets.