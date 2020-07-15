Misty Ridge Farm: 7405 Churchill Rd SE Tenino, WA

Misty Ridge farm is a majestic, private oasis, suitable not only as a primary residence but also a weekend get-away, corporate retreat, equestrian venue, or romantic wedding location. This beautiful property is surrounded by a private wildlife preserve, offering privacy & a unique sense of peace & tranquility. The presence of healing & well-being for humans & animals alike exudes from all corners of this enchanted estate. Covered arena (70×168) plus multiple barns.
$1,995,000
MLS: 1623112
KiamaLise Herres
Broker, Windermere Bellevue Commons Inc.
206-679-5322
Kiama@windermere.com
EnchantingHomesandFarms.com
