Miracle Ranch Offers Special Program – Miracle Horse Club Helps to Support Ranch Horses

Article by Katy Erickson

CHA member Miracle Ranch in Port Orchard, Washington offers a variety of horse programs for all ages. They offer a therapeutic riding program, weekend and summer camps, Western and English riding lessons, and trail riding—there’s something for everyone!

This year, due to COVID-19, they had to make the difficult decision to hibernate their camps for a year. The equine staff continues to work hard to care for and keep their herd of horses in shape so they’re ready for their reopening in May 2021.

When they made the decision to close, people began asking how they to help. So, Miracle Ranch launched a sponsor-a-horse program known as the Miracle Horse Club. This is an opportunity for individuals to donate once or commit to monthly support of the horses at Miracle Ranch.

Along with receiving updates about their sponsored horse, donors receive monthly horse activities/crafts. The funds raised by the Miracle Horse Club go towards providing for the care, feeding, and veterinary expenses of the Miracle Ranch herd. To learn more about the Miracle Horse Club or other ways to support Miracle Ranch during this season visit them at www.cristacamps.com

CHA is moving forward with plans for the Region One conference February 25-28, 2021 at Warm Beach Horsemanship in Stanwood. Find more information about Northwest programs and certifications at www.charegion1.com .

