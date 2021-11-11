Minding your own Business?

I am often asked what the best platform is for building a website. Wix & Squarespace spend a lot of money on advertising and tell a great story, BUT there are reasons that 65% of websites are built with WordPress. And most of those reasons will directly support your business.

Why should you care?

Creating and managing a website is not your actual business. Your website should serve your business. And using WordPress means that year after year you are always going to be able to find someone to support it.

You could always do it yourself and launch your website in Wix (2% of people do), but is that the best use of your time?

If you are stuck in a loop worrying about or dealing with your website, we can help you get back to focusing on what you love – your business!

If you are feeling stuck, find a professional to help.

What may seem stressful & difficult to you, is somebody else’s full-time job

…and they actually enjoy doing it!

Other than being an high-school math and science teacher (and basketball coach) in South America for 5 years, in the early 2000s I, along with several partners, launched Tech Help, Big Fresh, and later RealLaunch.com. Our focus was always on helping businesses, realtors, and non-profit organizations succeed in the rapidly changing IT & web environment. I’ve had the opportunity to be involved with several exciting web-based projects like Giving Anonymously (peer-to-peer anonymous giving) and CharityDirector (a workplace giving tool). My family and I love living in Bellingham, WA.