Yoga for Riders – Principles and Postures to Improve Your Horsemanship

By Cathy Woods, creator of Body, Mind, Equine

Billions of people around the world embrace the practice of yoga. Its lessons in breath control, simple meditation, and specific bodily postures are widely regarded as a means to achieving health and relaxation.

Yoga teacher and horsewoman Cathy Woods says that’s not all: She believes the meditative, mindful breathwork and lifestyle aspects of the tradition, as well as the postures, can be profoundly helpful in our interactions with horses. Over the course of her 30-year career, Woods has created teachings that are accessible to everyone—new and experienced yogis, and riders of different levels and disciplines—giving them life-changing benefits, including empowerment, confidence, connection, and feel. Her unique program is presented here in the form of highly illustrated instruction, guiding you through the steps to achieving present moment awareness; finding body, breath, and energy awareness; breathing through challenges; listening to your inner voice; slowing down; and developing balance and symmetry in the saddle. All of these are key to better communication and improved partnership with our horses. In addition, Woods shares specific stretches for strength, flexibility, and balance, as well as postures that contribute to rider safety as we age. The result is a book that helps us become more aware and conscious riders while gently correcting our imbalances, resulting in a richer, more rewarding, more joyful horsemanship experience.

Published by Trafalgar Square Books. Can be purchased from www.horseandriderbooks.com or other booksellers.

See this article in the 2020 October online edition: