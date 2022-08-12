Media Barn: New in Books – Begin and Begin Again

The Bright Optimism of Reinventing Life with Horses

By Denny Emerson

We all start somewhere with horses. As a toddler on a pony, a teenager with friends who ride, or as an adult who always loved horses, but life just got in the way…until now.

Some of us start over. We sell our horses to go to school, to have careers or babies (or both). We fall off and get back on. There are all sorts of beginning places, and they can be for the first time or after a “gap.” You can be beginning—or your horse can.

Renowned horseman Denny Emerson knows all about the importance of these beginnings. Through an impressive career in the saddle that spans decades, he has worked with many breeds, competed at the top international levels of eventing and endurance, lost horses and found new ones, taught young riders and adult amateurs, traded Western tack for English and back again, been injured, only to rehab and climb back in the saddle, and start over. Emerson masterfully intertwines his entertaining reflections from a life embedded in the equestrian world with serious philosophical questions faced by the industry today and practical advice honed by his immense experience.

With inspirational stories of beginning and beginning again from top equestrians, as well as personal reflections from “regular” horse people around the world, this book promises to inspire a start or a change and provide a roadmap—whatever our ambitions. This book is for every horse person who continues to dream and just needs someone to say, begin.

Published by Trafalgar Square Books. Purchase at www.horseandriderbooks.com or from other booksellers.

See this article in the July/August 2022 online edition:

