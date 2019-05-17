NW Horse Source

May Email Subscriber Drawing Sponsor – Montana Hill Guest Ranch!

Enter today for a chance to win a Two Nights/Two Guest stay at Montana Hill Guest Ranch* – a retail value of $398.00! (*Restrictions apply – not valid June, July, August, September)

Just two steps to be entered for a chance to win!

1) LIKE and FOLLOW The Northwest Horse Source Facebook Page.

(For instructions click here)

2) Sign up for our E-Newsletter – AND as long as you are active on our email subscriber list you will automatically be entered in all future drawings and contests!

Hurry! Drawing ends June 15, 2019.

Interested in having your product featured by sponsoring a drawing? Check out our “Sponsor our Monthly Subscriber Drawing” page for more info.

By entering our drawings, contests and giveaways, you certify you have read and agree to all terms, conditions, rules and regulations.

Click HERE to learn all about Montana Hill Guest Ranch!