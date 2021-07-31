Magnificent 17+ Acre Gated Equestrian Estate. 14820 Gibralter Rd, Anacortes, WA

Saratoga Stables, a 17+ acre gated equestrian estate with panoramic SW views of Saratoga Passage. Exceptional 5,400_sf Hamptons-inspired home with high-end restoration including a chef’s kitchen with SieMatic cabinets & Thermador appliances, 5br 6bth, designer fixtures, zinc & wine barrel wood bar, in-floor radiant heat, wide-planked oak floors, & 600 bottle wine cellar. Indoor 100×200 dressage riding arena & 9 stall barn, 2 grooming stalls, tack room & bath. 6 total tax include fenced pastures & undeveloped 8 acres, commercial generator, fully irrigated grounds, and breathtaking views!

5 bedroom | 6 baths | 5,400 sq ft | 17+ acres

$5,500,000

MLS 1793027