Love the Magazine or Website?

Times Are Changing

When I started the magazine in December of 1995, I had no idea what to do or where to start. It all begin with a company newsletter I was doing for my job at a US Customs Broker in Blaine, WA. The idea caught on and with the help of friends, family and local horse businesses The Northwest Horse Source began! It was originally called The Horse Source but we wanted to focus on our community in the Northwest, so we changed the name. Now, nearly 25 years later, we’re at a turning point. I have made a living doing this for all these years but recent changes in the economy and declining ad revenue has made it abundantly clear that I need to make a change. We will no longer be able to do print without some support from our readers in getting this publication into the hands of our readers. So for now, just thinking out loud….We have some options.

Get 2000 subscribers at $48/annually to keep the printed magazine going. Pre-order here. Get donations from readers who enjoy the magazine online, in print or both. Donate here.

I’m in the middle of re-evaluating our business model but these are two ways we can continue. We want to eventually offer a membership that has value added benefits for our readers. I admit that I’m in uncharted territory here but I’m listening. Tell me other ways we can best serve our horse community by taking upcoming surveys, sharing our news, and engaging with articles that mean something to you. We love feedback so feel free sign up below:

Facebook Group: Engage with us, share your concerns, stories and how we can best help our community. Facebook Page: Like our page and share it with your friends. We love sharing the latest articles with our community. Sign up for our eNewsletter. Get the latest news, article links and more each month.

We love our Northwest community and the horses in our lives. Join the conversation. You can even comment below! We’re working every day to bring you quality journalism that supports the horses we love. Thanks for being a part of our family!

Warmly,

Karen