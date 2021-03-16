Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center Livestreaming Annual Event for the First Time

For the first time, Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center, a 501(c)(3) non-profit located in Redmond, Washington, and serving people with disabilities, will be livestreaming the 36th Annual Reins of Life Auction from its Murdock Arena on Saturday, April 24, 2021, beginning at 6:45 p.m. PT. The event will feature Auctioneer Matt Lorch, Emcee Barry Long, Honorary Chairs Farhat and Sameer Tejani, Executive Director Paula J. Del Giudice―and equine members of Little Bit’s herd of therapy horses.

An Online Silent Auction will begin on Sunday, April 18 at 12 p.m. PT and end on Saturday, April 24 at 9 p.m. PT. Little Bit’s Fund a Session, or “raise the paddle,” effort will be featured throughout auction week. Little Bit is partnering with Chef John Howie to provide gourmet meals to all virtual event guests who wish to order. Individuals and companies are encouraged to learn how they can participate at www.littlebit.org/events/auction.

Little Bit therapy patients and adaptive riders currently pay 30 to 42 percent of the actual cost of services, made possible through the generosity of donors throughout the Seattle metropolitan area and beyond. Despite the impacts of COVID-19 on Little Bit’s program operations, the organization

remains committed to providing essential services to its participants while following COVID-safe practices and keeping program fees as low as possible.

Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center is a community where horses transform the bodies, minds, and spirits of people with disabilities. Founded in 1976, Little Bit Therapeutic Riding Center is located at the 14-acre Dunmire Stables in Redmond, Washington. View our 2019 Annual Report at

www.littlebit.org/reports. View our mission video on our home page at www.littlebit.org. View our mission stories at www.littlebit.org/blog.

