Q&A: Leptospirosis – A Hidden Threat

Leptospirosis is a bacterial infection caused by spirochetes belonging to Leptospira spp. The bacteria can affect many mammals, including wildlife, cattle, dogs, horses and even humans.

WHAT CAUSES LEPTOSPIROSIS?

Horses often become infected when exposed to:

Contaminated soil, bedding, feed and drinking water 1,2

Standing or slow-moving water 3,4

Wildlife such as skunks, white-tailed deer, raccoons and opossums

Aborted or stillborn fetuses or vaginal discharges1,4



Infected animals can shed the bacteria in their urine.1,4 The Leptospira bacteria can survive for weeks in warm, moist environments.4,5

WHAT EFFECTS CAN LEPTOSPIRES HAVE IN HORSES?

Leptospira bacteria are a leading cause of equine recurrent uveitis (ERU). 3 It’s estimated that up to 70% of all uveitis cases are associated with leptospires. 5,6 There is no cure for ERU.

Leptospires can cause late-term abortion in mares. A study showed that 13% of bacterial abortions are caused by L. pomona, the most common leptospiral serovar associated with clinical disease in horses.

Leptospiral infection can lead to acute renal failure when leptospires colonize in kidneys, causing the horse to become septicemic.*

HOW CAN I HELP PREVENT LEPTOSPIROSIS?

LEPTO EQ INNOVATOR® is the first and only equine vaccine to help prevent leptospirosis caused by L. pomona and is USDA-licensed for use in pregnant mares. In intensive safety and efficacy trials, LEPTO EQ INNOVATOR was shown to provide a safe and effective immune response.

Vaccinated horses showed 0% urinary shedding when challenged with L. pomona. 7

Field studies showed 99.9% of vaccinated horses were reaction-free with no significant adverse events. 8-10

Field safety studies examined LEPTO EQ INNOVATOR when used in the first, second and third trimesters of pregnancy and showed no systemic or local reactions were attributed to vaccination.8,9

*Currently, there are no vaccines available with USDA-licensed label claims against equine abortions, uveitis or acute renal failure due to L. pomona.

