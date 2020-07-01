Legendary Cutting Horse Sire Peptoboonsmal Immortalized as Breyer® Horse

One of the all-time top cutting and reined cow horse sires can add new achievement to his list: being immortalized as a Breyer® portrait horse! Peptoboonsmal, best-known for siring talented offspring, will be added to Breyer’s 2020 mid-year product line.

Foaled in 1992, Peptoboonsmal won over $180,000 in National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA) competitions.

While there’s no question that Peptoboonsmal was skilled in the arena, he’s proven to be an even more talented sire. Passing down more than just his eye-catching color, his offspring have been making names for themselves in cutting, reined cow horse, and reining competitions. They’re known for being strong, athletic horses that deliver in the show ring. His offspring have earned more than $27 million in competition, solidifying Peptoboonsmal’s place as one of the National Reined Cow Horse Association’s top 10 all-time leading sires.

Breyer’s newest introduction is a traditional (1:9) scale portrait model of Peptoboonsmal. Each hand-painted model features his distinctive red roan coat, white blaze, and lifelike detailing. Collectors and equine enthusiasts can find Peptoboonsmal’s Breyer model at participating toy, gift, tack and agricultural retailers nationwide, as well as www.BreyerHorses.com.

Published in July 2020 Issue: