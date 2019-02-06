LEGENDARY BOHLIN INDIAN CHIEF SADDLE

World renowned Saddle Maker to the Stars, Edward Bohlin, came to Hollywood in the 1920’s from Cody, Wyoming, where he had a saddle shop. At the urging of legendary cowboy star, Tom Mix, Bohlin made the move and soon was making custom silver-mounted saddles for most of the Hollywood cowboy stars, such as Roy Rogers, The Lone Ranger and Hopalong Cassidy. Two of his earliest customers were renowned cowboy star Buck Jones and his wife. Their magnificent saddles can be seen on display at the world-famous Autry Museum of the American West in Los Angeles. Bohlin’s elaborate personal silver mounted saddle along with many others are also on display there. Friend of the foundation and former curator of the Autry Museum, James Nottage, wrote the book Saddle Maker to the Stars.

The Happy Trails Children’s Foundation is very pleased to present this year another classic saddle from the shop of legendary Saddle Maker to the Stars, Edward Bohlin. This is the famous Indian Chief Saddle, built on a ranch/roping tree with a 16” seat, provision for double rigging, round skirts, and leather covered stirrups. It is partially hand carved in a beautiful floral pattern with large Indian Chief saddle bags made to match the saddle. The horn cap has the magnificent Bohlin designed sterling silver Indian Chief with two more smaller sterling silver Indian Chiefs on each side of the saddle bags. The matching bridle has two sterling silver Indian Chief bridle rosettes and a larger sterling silver Indian Chief concho mounted on the centerpiece of the matching breast collar. This saddle features a simple but elegant design that you must see to appreciate! Like any Bohlin made product, this saddle is highly collectible.

You don’t have to own a horse to enjoy this saddle. It comes with its own horse, a custom-deluxe saddle stand crafted by Master Woodworker, Terry Kirk. A Bohlin saddle is the world’s greatest conversation piece and will look great in your living room, den, man-cave, office or business.

Tickets are only $10 each or 11 tickets for $100. Proceeds from the sale of tickets go to benefit the abused children served by the foundation. The drawing for this saddle will be held on Saturday night, May 18, 2019. YOU DO NOT HAVE TO BE PRESENT TO WIN! Order your tickets today, Discover, MasterCard and VISA accepted. Phone toll free (855) 788-4440.

Note: Special thanks and appreciation to Ron Clark of RJC Leather and Silverado Silversmiths of Apple Valley, CA for their valuable assistance with this project.

Learn More here: www.happytrails.org

Buy Drawing Tickets here: http://www.happytrailsstore.org/product36.html