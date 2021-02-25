Learn how animals help us heal at local nonprofit Gala

Join Animals as Natural Therapy (ANT) for their “Legacy of Hope” Gala and online auction on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

This important fundraiser will be held virtually, but it won’t be your average Zoom! ANT will be bringing their farm to your home with live introductions to many of the animals, demonstrations of equine therapy, and stories from the barnyard. The Gala will showcase the unique healing work that happens at the farm and honor some of the expert two and four legged teachers that have helped hundreds of people heal. All attendees will have the chance to win exciting prizes that will be given away randomly during the event. And, while registration is free, those who can make a donation along with their registration will be entered to win an impressive raffle.

In addition, an online auction will be held April 14th-18th. All bidding will be remote and will feature over 100 items. From a year’s worth of artisan bread to private fly-fishing lessons, a $300 doTERRA Wellness Kit to handmade opal earrings – there is something for everyone. Funds raised will be used to support program youth and veterans and the therapy animals who help them on their healing journey.

ANT’s Executive Director, Jaime Arnett explains, “We believe that everyone has the power to heal within themselves. And more than just believing this, we see it on a daily basis. This Gala is a chance for us to show what happens out here on the farm and imbue our community with a sense of hope. Things can and do get better, especially if we support each other and nourish our hearts with what they need most”.

Since 1999, thousands of youth and veterans have come to ANT for the unique healing experiences that are facilitated at the farm. Participants gain social and emotional tools, confidence, and hope through relationships with animals and skilled therapists. Their programs help overcome challenges such as impulse control, anger and behavior management, PTSD, grief, self-harm, depression, and anxiety. They have successfully aided in stopping school drop-outs, circumventing drug involvement, and preventing suicide attempts.

Over 85% of participants need financial assistance or full scholarships to attend. While there is no obligation to donate, all are invited to join ANT in making their work a reality for youth and veterans by giving at this year’s Legacy of Hope Gala.

What: Legacy of Hope Gala & Auction

When: Gala: Saturday, April 17th, 7-8 PM | Auction: Wednesday, April 14th – Sunday, April 18th.

Location: Virtual

More Info & Registration: www.animalsasnaturaltherapy.org or call (360) 671-3509

