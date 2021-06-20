Kyle Churchill – Arlington, Washington Trainer Specializes in Colt Starting and the All-Around Horse

The Northwest Horse Source is celebrating Northwest trainers and instructors! Our newest column profiles trainers from all over the Northwest in multiple disciplines. We believe that connecting riders, trainers, and horses is necessary for success in the horse business. It’s our goal to support the equestrian lifestyle for all our readers.

If you’re a trainer who’d like to be featured in the Northwest Horse Source, click here and answer these questions for a chance to have your article appear in the magazine and online. Thank you for sharing your story with us.

Trainer/Owner: Kyle Churchill

What is the name of your ranch or farm? Churchill Performance Horses

What is your ranch address? 13120 250th Street NE Arlington, WA 98223

What disciplines/sports or aspects of the industry are you involved in? Western all-around. I’ve also been a WASHET reining coach since 2019.

What breeds have you shown or trained? AQHA, APHA, Mustang

How many years have you been in business? 15 years

Memberships/organizations/affiliations/clubs? AQHA, APHA, RSNC

Notable accomplishments: 2017 Extreme Mustang Makeover Champion. Have earned money earned in sorting, Reserve Champion colt starting challenge, Points in AQHA and APHA, produced multiple open and non-pro NCHA money earners.

Business goals: To produce quality all around horses and confident horse and rider teams.

Training philosophy: Kyle specializes in colt starting and training the all-around horse. His journey as a trainer began when working on ranches in Wyoming. Although he owes a great deal of his experience to these times, he has always had a passion for the all-around horse and came back to Washington in 2011 to refine his training program. He then moved into the cutting pen for 2 years.

Kyle has competed in cutting, reined cow, reining, ranch sorting/versatility and has had success in several Extreme Mustang Makeover events. He placed 5th with his mustang in 2009 and won the Extreme Mustang Makeover in 2017.

Kyle strives to build a confident horse from the first touch. He believes that by getting out of the horse’s way and letting them grow up, they come along more quickly and with a better feel. Kyle teaches feel and timing. He works to guide the horse while ultimately allowing the horse to make its own decisions. Done right, he believes that a stronger, more willing partner is created.

A great deal of Kyle’s program is devoted to coaching riders as well as training horses. His goal is to see his clients enjoying their equine partners while striving for the best horse they can make together. All in all, he believes that through great horsemanship you can accomplish anything on your horse.

Goals in Training: “Sit down, feel your horse, and ride every stride.”

In his 30 young years, Kyle has traveled all over the country learning from some amazing people. He chose to hang his shingle in Arlington, Washington and now owns and operates a private training facility, Churchill Performance Horses, along with his wife, Whitney. Learn more about Kyle in this article from the Northwest Horse Source.

Facebook: Churchill Performance Horses

Contact: Phone 360-722-0270

See this article in the June 2021 online edition:

This article sponsored by: