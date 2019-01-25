JustWorld Partner Voltaire Unveils Revolutionary, New “Blue Infinite” Saddle

WELLINGTON, FLORIDA – Voltaire Design has experienced unmatched growth in the equestrian industry. In only nine years, the company has transformed from a workshop in a garage in the south of France to a world-wide distributor of superior products for top equestrian athletes.

Recently, Voltaire Design unveiled the revolutionary “Blue Infinite” saddle, an overhaul of Voltaire’s current saddle offerings. Surrounded by equestrian VIPs and Voltaire partners who gathered at the Lake Pavilion in West Palm Beach, Florida, for an unveiling that was years in the making, President and Founder of Voltaire Design, Brice Goguet, revealed the surprise for which the crowd had been anxiously awaiting.

As the Blue Infinite Saddle lifted from the stage, Goguet stated, “Today I am proud to announce the saddle that will set the path of technology for the next decade. I am talking about the Blue Infinite. The Blue Infinite is a saddle like no other. It includes materials usually reserved for the most advanced aircraft in the world.”

Goguet went on to explain the forward-thinking design of the Blue Infinite which boasts an impressive series of engineering feats including its adaptable tree, 30 percent lighter weight and data collection, not to mention the sleek look and personalized QR code that allows owners to track saddles across their lifetimes and prevent theft. Furthermore, Voltaire Design believes so strongly in the durability of the saddle’s tree that they are offering a lifelong warranty on the saddle.

Outside of product development, Voltaire Design is also a frontrunner with regards to company culture and corporate social responsibility. During the evening, Goguet shared the company’s dedication to JustWorld International, a nonprofit humanitarian organization which funds life-changing education, nutrition, health and hygiene, and leadership and cultural development programs for impoverished children around the world

Voltaire Design has been a long-time supporter of the nonprofit organization. In 2011, the company started a special initiative – nineteen limited edition saddles to benefit JustWorld International. Each saddle was numbered and recorded on the billet protector, which was designed in the JustWorld signature purple and featured the wording ‘Jump for a JustWorld’. For each saddle sold, Voltaire pledged to donate $1,000 to the organization. Voltaire Design has also sponsored the JustWorld Horseless Horse Show at the American Gold Cup Horse Show. The Horseless Horse Show is one of the organization’s signature fundraisers aimed at getting children involved in a ‘kids helping kids’ initiative.

Voltaire Design will also be a sponsor for the charity’s largest fundraiser of the year, the Sixteenth Annual JustWorld Gala in Wellington, Florida. Through their sponsorship, they will be making a donation to support the life-sustaining programs JustWorld supports, giving thousands of children a leg up to a brighter future.

Voltaire Design serves as a tremendous example of a company taking corporate social responsibility seriously. Voltaire Design and JustWorld International are looking forward to continuing their partnership for the long-term and making a real impact on children’s lives around the world.