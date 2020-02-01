January 2020 Cover Story: Northwest Horse Fair and Expo

The Perfect Event for Horse Lovers!

by Carol Wilson

World-class trainers, fancy dancing horses, beautiful breeds, stunning stallions, fast-paced precision drills, archers on galloping horses, and tons of trade show shopping! It’s all part of the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo 2020, presented by Akins Trailers, March 20 through March 22 at the Linn County Fair and Expo Center in Albany, Oregon. Now in its twenty-first year, this familyfriendly expo is the perfect event for horse owners and horse lovers of all ages!

Top-Name Trainers and Colt Starting Challenge

A diverse lineup of top name trainers representing a variety of equine interests and disciplines will provide first-rate clinics at the Northwest Horse Fair 2020. Experts from across the United States include the headline clinician, champion trainer Chris Cox , presenting general horsemanship clinics; Peggy Cummings provides Connected Riding® clinics; Julie Goodnight teaches general horsemanship; Muffy Seaton , presented by the Northwest Region of the American Driving Society, features driving clinics; Janet ‘Dolly’ Hannon teaches dressage; Rod Petersen conducts drill team clinics; and Emily Elias of Back Country Horsemen of Oregon presents backcountry horse packing, and radio and online TV host of “Speaking of Horses”, Wayne Williams , will provide a lecture, “Horses in my Lifetime”.

The action-packed Colt Starting Challenge USA is back with new horses and new trainers from the Northwest region! Experienced Natural Horsemanship trainers will work with young, unbroken horses, gentling, saddling and riding them, in just two days! Watch these talented trainers as they take turns explaining to the audience what they’re doing and why. The last day of the expo, colts will be ridden and compete through a challenging obstacle course, to determine the Challenge winner.

Breeds representing horses from all over the world will strut their stuff, providing equine education and entertainment in the Breed Showcase and Stallion Review. Fancy, fast, spotted and spirited — you’ll see a full spectrum of horses put their best foot forward, showing off the strengths of their breeds. Plus, horse lovers can browse through the horse barn, meet and greet these magnificent horses, and learn more about them from their owners.

Plentiful Entertainment and Shopping

Engaging equine entertainment will delight horse lovers of all ages. The Rogue Mounted Archers will gallop with no-handson reins, shooting arrows at targets; and the Mane Attraction Rodeo Performance Team will wow spectators with fast-paced precision drills to music, at speed. Equally captivating, with a spotlight on their elegance, the BlackPearl Friesian Dance Troupe will don colorful costumes, showing off their fancy dancing horses performing magical maneuvers to music.

Shop ‘til you drop at the largest equine-related trade show in the Northwest! Vendors from all over the country will fill two buildings, offering an expansive variety of products and services, including trailers, farm equipment and supplies, saddles, feed, horse and pet supplies, rider clothing, home décor items, gifts, and much more. Shoppers can take advantage of show deals on select items, and reps will be available to answer questions on their products and services. See the growing list of trade show vendors at equinepromotions.net/northwest-horse-fair (click on Vendors).

Sunday, March 22 is KMTR Youth Day. Children 12 and under get in free that day when accompanied by a paying adult, plus 4-H and Pony Club members aged 13 to 18 get in free with their club ID cards.

For more details about attending or being involved with the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo, visit equinepromotions.net/ northwest-horse-fair or email jjcloe@ equinepromotions.net. Also, you can call 765-655-2107, or join us on Facebook for late breaking details and excitement

(Northwest Horse Fair & Expo (NWHF)) and Twitter (@NWHorseFair).

Sponsors include…

Akins Trailer Sales, the presenting sponsor; Beelart Embroidery, the official event embroiderer; KMTR-TV, the Youth Day sponsor; Logan Coach Trailers; The Northwest Horse Source, the official publication of the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo; Phoenix Inn & Suites, the hosting hotel for the Northwest Horse Fair and Expo; and Wilco.

Published January 2020 Issue