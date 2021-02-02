Introducing Quatro® Ranchero Work Boots

Quatro® Ranchero boots are the waterproof rubber chore boots the equine industry has been waiting for. These boots feature a comfortable footbed and a stirrup-friendly outsole. They’re comfortable enough to work in all day. They also give riders the ability to jump in the saddle and ride safely without having to change boots.

With all-day comfort, a rubber formulation designed to hold up against muck and manure, and a spur ledge Quatro Ranchero boots are perfect for the equine enthusiast.

To learn more or order visit www.ChoreBootCentral.com or call 800-796-5333.

Publisher’s Review: I found the Quatro Ranchero boots super comfortable. The plush feel as you step into the boot is snug and warm. The adjustable strap at the top of the boot allows more width for a wider calf, thick socks, or even putting your pants inside the boot. My feet stayed nice and toasty.

Standing for several hours was no problem. The supportive heel keeps your foot in proper alignment for a relaxing and comfortable experience when you’re on your feet for hours. It’s so convenient to walk to the barn, do your chores, and then saddle up and go without having to change boots. Once in the saddle I was able to easily slide my foot into the stirrups of my Western saddle.

The versatility of these boots makes them a must-have for the person who wants to be comfortable and stay warm on a cold day—in or out of the saddle! – Karen Pickering, NWHS Publisher

See this article in the 2021 February online edition:

