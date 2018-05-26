Interscholastic Equestrian Association Announces Alliance with the National Snaffle Bit Association

Tuesday, May 22, 2018 (Columbus, Ohio) – The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA)is proud to announce that the National Snaffle Bit Association (NSBA) has become the organization’s newest affiliate.

With this alliance, the NSBA will be named the title sponsor for all horsemanship competition at the 2018 IEA Western National Finals, providing bronze trophies for all classes.

“We are thrilled to partner with NSBA! Not only are they bringing significant sponsorship to our Western National Finals, but they also will be working with us to continue expansion of our IEA offerings,” stated Roxane Durant, Co-founder/Executive Director of the IEA. “Both IEA and NSBA are committed to promoting equestrian involvement and industry growth, so this alliance is inherently a win-win for both organizations and for the equine industry in general.”

“NSBA is excited to be a part of the Interscholastic Equestrian Association. Together, we can promote youth equestrianism by providing competition for young riders who may not otherwise have a platform to show horses,” stated Stephanie Lynn, NSBA Director of Operations.

About IEA:

Now in its 16th year, the IEA has nearly 14,000 members across the United States riding and coaching Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage disciplines. The non-profit (501.c.3) IEA was organized to promote and improve the quality of equestrian competition and instruction available to middle and secondary school students and is open to public and private schools and barn teams. There is no need for a rider to own a horse because the IEA supplies a mount and tack to each equestrian for competitions. Its purpose is to set minimum standards for competition, provide information concerning the creation and development of school associated equestrian sport programs, to generally promote the common interests of safe riding instruction and competition and education on matters related to equestrian competition at the middle and secondary school levels.

For more information, please visit www.rideiea.org

About NSBA:

Established in 1983, the National Snaffle Bit Association has expanded from its roots of the pleasure horse to recognize various disciplines and eight breed associations in competition. NSBA’s programs uphold keeping the welfare of the horse as the primary consideration in all activities and encourage the use of standard rules for holding and judging events.

For more information, please visit www.nsba.com

