IEA Turns 21 Years Old and Adds ADULT Pilot Program for 2022-2023 Season

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 (Columbus, OH) – The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) has officially opened membership for their 21st season in 2022-2023 for all new and returning riders, coaches and teams. And, they are adding something NEW to this season’s competition programming – Adult competitors.

For the past 20 years, IEA has provided competition opportunities to youth equestrians in grades 4-12 using a draw-based (catch-ride) format similar to collegiate riding programs. Riders are provided a horse and tack for each competition at all levels – thus reducing the cost of having to own a horse and participating in equestrian sport that is often unreachable for many individuals.

For the first time, IEA is rolling out an Adult Pilot Program for amateur riders ages 21 and older to participate in the IEA format during the 2022-2023 season. All adult riders must become a member of the IEA and be associated with an IEA coach. Adult rider members will participate as individual participants only and will not participate as part of a team. The Adult Pilot program includes Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage classes with three class options for each discipline.

Adult rider members will not be limited to the number of competitions they may participate in and unlike youth riders, points will not be earned and therefore no post-season competitions will be held after the regular season. Results of Adult Classes will be collected and posted to the IEA website throughout the regular season during this initial Pilot year.

The Adult Pilot Program is optional for any returning IEA team.

More information can be found in the IEA 2022-2023 Rulebook under Adult Pilot Program Addendum or on this Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) flyer.

The IEA 2022-2023 regular competition season runs August 2022 through May 2023, depending upon discipline. Adult rider applications will be made available on the IEA website later this month on the Membership Page.

After reading the Adult Pilot Program Addendum and FAQ flyer, if you still have questions – please contact the following IEA Adult Pilot Program Coordinators:

For questions regarding competitors, coaches or membership:

Jennifer Eaton – jenn@rideiea.org or call 1-877-RIDE-IEA ext 203

For show managers with questions about hosting adult classes:

Emily David – emily@rideiea.org or call (814) 207-2603

