IMTCA Upcoming Clinics and the Washington State Horse Expo

Join us at the Washington State Horse Expo March 3-5, 2017.

The Washington State Horse Expo is pleased to announce the addition of an IMTCA sanctioned Mountain Trail Course at the 2017 Expo. The Dr. Jack Giesy Arena will be transformed into a Mountain Trail Course designed by Mark & Lee Bolender. Riders of all levels will be able to participate in clinics and special challenges for thousands of dollars in cash & prizes. To register, please complete and submit this form with full payment as soon as possible to ensure your reservation. Clark County Event Center in Ridgefield, WA.