IEA Welcomes USDF as Newest Member Partner

The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) is proud to announce that the United States Dressage Federation (USDF) has become the organization’s newest Member Partner.

With this alliance, USDF will be named the title sponsor of the IEA Leading Dressage Rider at the IEA Dressage National Finals through 2023. Along with shared advertising opportunities and membership benefits, USDF will provide IEA their expertise and experience for IEA’s newest and most rapidly growing program, as well as other mutual benefits to both organizations.

“USDF is excited to see the development of a dressage program in IEA. It is encouraging to see the growth in this program and USDF is looking forward to our growing relationship with IEA,” shares Katherine Robertson, USDF Education Department Director.

The IEA dressage program was initially introduced to the IEA membership in 2016 as a pilot program in response to increasing interest from the dressage community. The program was developed over three years with the intent to combine the standards and expectations of the competitive dressage community with the IEA objective to offer organized competitions for young equestrian athletes who do not own their own horse. The program ran alongside the current offerings of hunt seat and western competition and became an official program in 2019.

The 2021 IEA Dressage National Finals will take place on May 15-16, 2021 in Hamburg, New York. Learn more at www.rideiea.org.

See this article in the 2021 January online edition:

This article sponsored by: