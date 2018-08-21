DRESSAGE PILOT PROGRAM ﻿TAKES OFF AS IEA PARTNERS WITH INTERCOLLEGIATE DRESSAGE ASSOCIATION

(AUGUST 15, 2018 – COLUMBUS, OHIO) – The newly integrated Dressage Pilot Program of the Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) begins the season on September 8, 2018. Increasing interest in the IEA Dressage program has team development at a pace exceeding expectations according to Dressage Administrator, Emily David. The IEA Dressage Pilot Program has been running scrimmages for the past two years in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, Indiana and Ohio. In addition to these States, teams are being organized and shows are currently being scheduled in Maryland, Virginia, New York, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Texas and Mississippi.

Beginning with this 2018-19 season, the Dressage discipline has been officially added into the IEA membership process, allowing riders, coaches and teams to officially register as IEA Dressage members.

In addition to the growing interest among members, the IEA has recently gained the support of the Intercollegiate Dressage Association (IDA) as a partnering organization to help promote and grow the Dressage Pilot Program. Many IDA teams are planning on hosting IEA horse shows this season which will assist the IEA with manpower, guidance and sponsorship opportunities.

“The Intercollegiate Dressage Association is thrilled to be working with IEA to help grow the sport of Dressage. We know how rewarding competing as a team can be for young riders and having that available for middle and upper school Dressage riders through IEA is a fantastic new opportunity”, says current IDA President, Ginger Henderson from Averett College. “We are delighted that many of our IDA schools are choosing to work with local IEA teams to bring more dressage competitions to their IEA regions. As an organization, we look forward to welcoming those dressage enthusiasts to our IDA teams when they reach college.”

The IEA Dressage Pilot Program is currently open for enrollment for the 2018-2019 season. Dressage teams can form with as few as one rider and one coach, offering an excellent opportunity to try out this new discipline. For more information on Dressage membership, contact Emily David at Emily@rideiea.org or visit www.rideiea.org. For general membership information for all disciplines (Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage), contact Membership Marketing Coordinator, Jennifer Eaton at Jenn@rideiea.org or by calling 877-RIDE-IEA ext. 203.

