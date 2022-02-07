Idaho Horse Expo will be April 8-10, 2022

The 36th annual Idaho Horse Expo will be held April 8-10, 2022 at the Ford Idaho Horse Park in Nampa, Idaho. If you are a horse lover of any age, you can’t miss this event. The Expo features internationally known clinicians as well as local clinicians and trainers.

The featured clinicians are Julie Goodnight, Colorado and Julien Beaugnon, Virginia, who is conducting a 2 day clinic on liberty training. Julien is a past trainer for Cavalia. He brings many years of training horses for liberty and trick acts.

Idaho Horse Expo will also feature many local clinicians presenting in-hand training, ground training, Cowboy Dressage, Ranch Riding, Colt Starting, Jumping, Classical Dressage, etc.

Featured events will be the Breed Showcase where 10 breeds of horses will exhibit a freestyle routine and a short explanation about their breed. Following the Breed Showcase will be Fiesta Night, highlighting our Spanish Breeds and the Esparamuza Drill Team.

Back by popular demand will be the Miss Rodeo Idaho and Royalty Fashion Show Saturday afternoon.

Saturday evening will be the Saturday Night Extravaganza celebrating Idaho Horses and riders in musical routines and skits. See dancing horses and some of the finest horses in the state. Following the Extravaganza, will be Jousting with Brian & Elise Dix.

Each day in the Main Arena, we will feature a Trainers Showcase where 3 colt starter demonstrations will be held. A Civil War Enactment Group will demonstrate military maneuvers in the Grand Prix Arena on Saturday.

MountainTrail will again be featured in the Stampeders Arena showcasing Master Riders from Mountain Trail competitions.

There will be over a 100 vendors, so you can shop to your heart’s content. Meet Miss Rodeo Idaho and many other queens from rodeo courts throughout the region.

For those who want to better their horsemanship, we have three clinics over the three days to do just that. There will be Liberty Training with Julien, ETS Clinic negotiating trail obstacles, and Cowboy Dressage with Jolinn Hoover.

Blue Ribbon Private Treaty Horse Sale is back!! Great place to sell or buy a horse where the seller and buyer do the bartering and you can try before you buy.

Stallion Alley will feature a variety of stallions standing in the area.

Kids Activities are always a hit and we will have Breyer Stable Mate Horse painting with a model horse show to follow each day. Stick Horse Activities and races. Bouncy horses and many more activities for youngsters and remember Kids 12 and under get in FREE all three days!!!

As for competitions, an ETS (Equestrian Trail Sports) competition will be held on Sunday.

Sunday will be a cowboy church service!! Sunday will also be Youth Day where presentations will be directed towards youth and all youth 13-17 will get in ½ price. Hope to see you there!!! For more information contact Idaho Horse Council at 208-465-5477 or idahohorsecouncil@yahoo.com www.idahohorsecouncil.com

This article sponsored by:

News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.