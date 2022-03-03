Idaho Horse Expo April 8-10, 2022 – 36th Annual Horse Expo Features Top Trainers, Entertainment and Fun!

The 36th annual Idaho Horse Expo will be held April 8-10, 2022 at the Ford Idaho Horse Park in Nampa, Idaho. If you are a horse lover of any age, you can’t miss this event. The expo features internationally known clinicians as well as local clinicians and trainers.

The featured clinicians are well-known trainer Julie Goodnight of Colorado and Julien Beaugnon from Virginia. Julien will conduct a two-day clinic on liberty training. Julien is a past trainer for Cavalia and brings many years of training horses for liberty and trick acts.

Idaho Horse Expo will also feature many local clinicians presenting in-hand training, ground training, cowboy dressage, ranch riding, colt starting, jumping, classical dressage, and more.

Featured events will be the Breed Showcase where 10 breeds of horses will exhibit a freestyle routine and a short explanation about their breed. Following the Breed Showcase will be Fiesta Night, highlighting our Spanish breeds and the Esparamuza Drill Team.

Back by popular demand will be Miss Rodeo Idaho and a royalty fashion show Saturday afternoon.

Saturday evening will be the Saturday Night Extravaganza celebrating Idaho horses and riders in musical routines and skits where you’ll see dancing horses and some of the finest horses in the state. Following the Extravaganza will be jousting with Brian and Elise Dix.

Each day in the Main Arena, we will feature a trainer’s showcase where three colt starter demonstrations will be held. A Civil War enactment group will demonstrate military maneuvers in the Grand Prix Arena on Saturday.

Mountain Trail will again be featured in the Stampeders Arena showcasing master riders from Mountain Trail competitions. For those who want to better their horsemanship, we have three clinics over the three days to do just that: liberty training with Julien; an Equestrian Trail Sports clinic negotiating trail obstacles (an Equestrian Trail Sports competition will be held on Sunday), and a cowboy dressage clinic with Jolinn Hoover.

There will be over 100 vendors, so you can shop to your heart’s content. Meet Miss Rodeo Idaho and many other queens from rodeo courts throughout the region.

The Blue Ribbon Private Treaty Horse Sale is back! This is a great place to sell or buy a horse. The seller and buyer do the bartering and you can try before you buy. Also, Stallion Alley will feature a variety of stallions standing in the area for you to check out.

Kids’ activities are always a hit. There will be Breyer Stable Mate horse painting with a model horse show to follow each day as well as stick horse activities and races, bouncy horses, and many more activities for youngsters. Remember, children 12 and under get in free all three days! Sunday is Youth Day where presentations will be directed towards youth, and all kids 13-17 will get in for half price. Sunday also includes a cowboy church service.

For more information about the Idaho Horse Expo visit idahohorseexpo.com

Learn more about the Idaho Horse Council by visiting: www.idahohorsecouncil.com

Contact the Idaho Horse Council at 208-465-5477 or email idahohorsecouncil@yahoo.com

See this article in the January/February 2022 online edition:

