Idaho Horse Expo 2023

The 37th annual Idaho Horse Expo will be held April 7-9, 2023 at the Ford Idaho Horse Park in Nampa, Idaho. If you are a horse lover of any age, you can’t miss this event. The Expo features internationally known clinicians as well as local clinicians and trainers.

The featured clinicians are Ty Evans, UT and Evan Bonner, Sultan, WA. Ty Evans is conducting a 1 day clinic on Mulemanship prior to the Expo on April 6 in the Coverall Arena.

Idaho Horse Expo will also feature many local clinicians presenting in-hand training, ground training, Ranch Riding, Jumping, Classical Dressage, etc.

Featured events on Friday, will be the Breed Showcase where 10 breeds of horses will exhibit a freestyle routine and a short explanation about their breed. Following the Breed Showcase will be Friday Fiesta Night, highlighting our Spanish Breeds and the Escaramuza Drill Team.

Back by popular demand will be the Miss Rodeo Idaho and Royalty Fashion Show Saturday afternoon. Meet Miss Rodeo Idaho and many other queens from rodeo courts who are from the region.

Saturday evening will be Saturday Night Horse Fever celebrating Idaho Horses and riders in musical routines and skits. See dancing horses and some of the finest horses in the state. Following Horse Fever, will be Dueling Disciplines with a Dressage Rider and a Reiner.

Each day in the Main Arena, we will feature Collegiate teams of 3 who will demonstrate their skills in starting untrained colts. This is a challenge that will be judged with the top team receiving special recognition.

There will be over a 100 vendors, so you can shop to your heart’s content. For those who want to better their horsemanship, we have clinics by many knowledgeable local horsemen and women.

Blue Ribbon Private Treaty Horse Sale is back!! Great place to sell or buy a horse where the seller and buyer do the bartering and you can try before you buy.

Stallion Alley will feature a variety of stallions standing in the area.

Kids Activities are always a hit and we will have Breyer Stable Mate Horse painting with a model horse show to follow each day. Stick Horse Activities and races. Easter egg hunt and scavenger hunts all three days. Bouncy horses and many more activities for youngsters and remember Kids 12 and under get in FREE all three days!!!

As for competitions, an ETS (Equestrian Trail Sports) competition will be held on Saturday and a Rodear competition held on Sunday. For those who are wondering what this is, it is a timed and scored competition involving a cowboy, his horse, his dog and a cow or couple of cows to be driven through an obstacle course. Sunday will be a Special cowboy church service presented by Wade Black!! Hope to see you there!!! For more information contact Idaho Horse Council at 208-465-5477 or idahohorsecouncil@yahoo.com.

Idaho Horse Council website: www.idahohorsecouncil.com

Idaho Horse Expo website: www.idahohorseexpo.com

