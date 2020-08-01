Idaho Horse Council and BSU Conduct Survey – Findings will Help Idaho Horse Council Better Serve Equestrians

The Idaho Horse Council and The Idaho Horse Board are conducting an online survey to estimate the number of equines, various breeds, horse activity, and the economic impact horses have in Idaho. This survey is being conducted with assistance from Boise State University’s Division of Research and Economic Development.

This study has been conducted every five years since 1989. From prior surveys we have seen a continuous increase in the impact and value of equine related business and its worth to the state’s overall economic picture. Once completed, a summary of these results will be posted on the Idaho Horse Council’s website and Facebook page. The Idaho Horse Council also provides information regarding brand issues, animal welfare, liability insurance, racing, scholarships, and trails.

The purpose of the Idaho Horse Council is to represent and promote every type of horse activity and be its official voice in Idaho. We represent horse groups, individual owners, and members of related industries. In addition, we monitor legislation affecting equine activity and act as your information resource for horse owners. The Idaho Horse Board was created by the Idaho State Legislature in 1987, which was the first in the nation. Funds collected by brand fees are given through grants to further equine interests through promotion, research, and education in Idaho.

To take the survey visit www.idahohorsecouncil.com and click on the “More…” tab at top right to see 2020 Census.

