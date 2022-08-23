Idaho County 4-H Horse Show

The 2022 Idaho County 4-H Horse Show was held Saturday, July 30, at the Grangeville Border Days Arena.

From The Idaho County Press

18 4-H members participated in the 2022 Idaho County 4-H Horse Show to complete their 4-H project. The judge for the show was Tamera Sigears of Deer Park, Wash. Taylor McColloch of Grangeville was the Trail Class judge.

4-H members competed in Fitting and Showing, Western, English, and Bareback Equitation, Ranch Horse Reining and Hunter/Jumper as well as a Pleasure Trail Course, and Western Games. All competing 4-H’ers were awarded blue, red, or white ribbons.

4-H Horse Show Trophy Winners

Fitting & Showing — Junior Champion: Kendall Fogelman; Junior Reserve: Adelyn Morgan; Intermediate Champion: Alaina Lustig; Intermediate Reserve: Claire Uhlenkott; Senior Champion: Sarah Lustig; Senior Reserve: Gracelynn Missman; Overall Fitting and Showing Grand Champion: Kendall Fogelman; Overall Fitting and Showing Reserve Champion — Gracelynn Missman.

Quality-Two-Year-Old — Grand Champion: Allie Brown.

Bareback Equitation — Junior Champion: Hansie Frei; Junior Reserve: Gage Kaschmitter; Intermediate Champion: Alaina Lustig; Intermediate Reserve: Lilly Missman.

Western Equitation — Junior Champion: Adelyn Morgan; Reserve Champion: Hansie Frei; Intermediate Champion: Alaina Lustig; Reserve Champion: Lilly Missman; Senior Champion: Sarah Lustig; Senior Reserve: Gracelynn Missman; Overall Western Equitation — Grand Champion: Sarah Lustig; Reserve Champion: Adelyn Morgan.

Ranch Horse Reining — Junior Champion: Kendall Fogelman; Junior Reserve: Adelyn Morgan; Intermediate Champion: Alaina Lustig.

Green Horse — Intermediate Champion: Allie Brown.

Hunt Seat Equitation — Intermediate Champion: Lilly Missman.

Trail Class — Junior Champion: Hansie Frei; Reserve Champion: Gage Kaschmitter; Intermediate Champion: Alaina Lustig; Intermediate Reserve: Olivia Uhlenkott; Senior Champion: Sarah Lustig.

Horse Judging Team members Idaho County: Gracelynn Missman, Lilly Missman and Allie Brown.

Western Games Division

Poles Race — Junior Champion: Adelyn Morgan; Junior Reserve: Kendall Fogelman; Intermediate Champion: Kaleia Adkison; Intermediate Reserve: Jade Rose; Senior Champion: Sarah Lustig.

Figure 8 Race — Junior Champion: Adelyn Morgan; Junior Reserve: Kendall Fogelman; Intermediate Champion: Lilly Missman; Intermediate Reserve: Kaleia Adkison; Senior Champion: Sarah Lustig.

Keyhole Race — Junior Champion: Adelyn Morgan; Reserve Champion: Kendall Fogelman; Intermediate Champion: Jade Rose; Reserve Champion: Lilly Missman; Senior Champion: Sarah Lustig.

Flag Race — Junior Champion: Adelyn Morgan; Junior Reserve: Kendall Fogelman; Intermediate Champion: Raydin Hayes; Intermediate Reserve: Lilly Missman; Senior Champion: Sarah Lustig.

Barrel Race — Junior Champion: Adelyn Morgan; Junior Reserve: Kendall Fogelman; Intermediate Champion: Raydin Hayes; Intermediate Reserve: Lilly Missman; Senior Champion: Sarah Lustig.

Kendall Fogelman of Grangeville is the Idaho County Overall Grand Champion in Fitting and Showing

