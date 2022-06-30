Iconic Equestrian Saddle Pad Features Removable Inner Liner

Achieve Equine Introduces New Product: Iconic Equestrian™ Original 2-in-1™ Saddle Pad

Achieve Equine is excited to introduce the Iconic Equestrian™ Original 2-in-1™ Saddle Pad. With its revolutionary design, the Iconic Equestrian Saddle Pad keeps luxury, convenience and cleanliness top of mind.

With an innovative LinerPad™ System, the Iconic Equestrian Saddle Pad consists of a luxurious top pad with exquisite detail combined with a removable inner LinerPad that makes washing a breeze. The soft, terry cotton LinerPad fits discreetly under the top pad and securely attaches using the patent pending 5-Point Attachment System to ensure maximum stability. These Original 2-in-1 pads are expertly designed to perfectly fit the horse with an anatomical design. The inner LinerPad is designed to be washed often and becomes more absorbent and effective each time it is washed.

Available in both a dressage and jump cut, the Original 2-in-1 Pad comes in a variety of bright, bold colors including Olympic White, Midnight Black, Classic Navy, Moonstone, Periwinkle, Wattle, Moscato, Barossa Red, and Seafoam.

In addition to saddle pads, riders can also purchase the Technical Fly Bonnet by Iconic Equestrian, a 100% natural cotton knit bonnet with Lycra® ear covers that features a 3-way stretch for a comfortable and secure fit. The Bonnet maximizes airflow with technically spaced crochet pattern.

The Iconic Equestrian Original 2-in-1 Saddle Pad is priced at $119.95 and comes with a set of complimentary Magic Washing Balls. Additional Magic Washing Balls are available for sale.

Developed in Australia, Iconic Equestrian Original 2-in-1 Saddle Pads and other Iconic Equestrian products are available for purchase in North America at iconic-equestrian.com.

