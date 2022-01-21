How to Build the Ultimate Lesson Based Horse Business with Brian Wee

The Certified Horsemanship Association (CHA) is proud to announce Brian Wee’s webinar on How to Build the Ultimate Lesson Based Horse Business. The recording is now available for purchase at https://cha.horse/shop-webinars/

As a second generation Certified Financial Planner, Brian went the route of the more lucrative family business of financial planning with his dad as his mentor. Even with modest success importing sale horses and as a horse trainer- it puzzled him why it was so difficult to be financially successful in the horse business. The high overhead, the scarcity of clients, the culture among the horse industry, the difficulty in scaling – all these factors felt like headwinds for the horse professionals trying to carve out a living working with these beautiful animals. He made it his mission to help equestrians improve their financial mindset, business plans, and overall financial plans because he truly believes it will lead to a higher quality life for their horses.

Brian will be sharing his latest thinking on the six key elements of a profitable riding school: Your facility, your services and how you price them, marketing, sales, back office admin decisions, and the curriculum you teach.

