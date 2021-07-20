House Lawmakers Introduce H-2B Reform Bill

This summer, a bipartisan group of House lawmakers, led by Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), introduced the “H-2B Returning Worker Exception Act of 2021” (H.R. 3897). This bill would reform the outdated H-2B guest worker program by exempting “returning workers” from the federal government’s stringent cap of 66,000 workers per year. The horse industry and its allies have long fought for guest worker flexibility to bridge the persistent labor shortages that hamstring racetracks, breeding operations, hotels and landscaping operations, just to name a few. If Congress pushes H.R. 3897 across the finish line, small and seasonal businesses, including many horse shows, will have the business certainty they need to move forward in the post-pandemic economy. Contact your House lawmaker today!

This article sponsored by: