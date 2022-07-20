Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) Invites You to Participate in our 2022 Conference in Ohio

Chagrin Falls, OH – Horses and Humans Research Foundation is pleased to announce registration for our 2022 Conference About Research – Connect, Learn & Inspire is now open. Join us in Chagrin Falls, OH at Fieldstone Farm TRC on August 13th and 14th for an educational and informative experience.

Speakers from all over will be presenting on such topics as Balance, Brain, Speech, Kinematic, and Behavioral Effects of a Mechanical Horse-Riding Stimulator for Children with Autism/ An equine-assisted services intervention for Veterans with posttraumatic stress disorder / Mind Full of Mindful? A Cohort of Women Veterans in Equine-Facilitated Therapy/ Reining in Anxiety: A CBT-based Equine-Assisted Adaptive Riding Program/ Linking Practices and Horse Traits in Secular and Non-secular Equine Assisted Programs/ Comparative Effectiveness of Recreational Therapy Using Equine, Canine, and No-animal Intervention. This two-day event promises to be inspiring and a great time for networking for all involved.

To register click here: https://horsesandhumans.networkforgood.com/events/44206-hhrf-2022-conference-in-chagrin-falls-oh-saturday-august-13th-and-sunday-august-14th or visit our website www.horsesandhumans.org. General tickets are $100 and student tickets are $75. Prices include lunch on Saturday, August 13th. Don’t wait seating is limited! Deadline to register is July 28, 2022.

HHRF thanks all our sponsors Zoetis, Fieldstone Farm TRC, Exhibitor’s and Trafalgar Square Books. We are thrilled to partner together and bring a weekend of connecting, learning and inspiration in the EAS research field.

Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that this important research, and education about research on horse-human interactions continues. For more information about HHRF and our team, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, Executive Director, exec.director@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: Through sustained investment in rigorous research, HHRF serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on the health and wellness of people and horses.

