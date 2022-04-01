Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) Invites You to Attend A Free Webinar in April about EAS Research

Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) invites you to participate in a free webinar on April 13, 2022 at 7:00pm (EST).

Are you curious what the experts say about Equine-assisted Services (EAS) Research? Come have a chat with them! Join us live to meet Kathy Alm, Julie Broadway, and Lynn Thomas.

Kathy Alm has been in the equine-assisted services industry for almost twenty-three years. She is the Chief Executive Officer of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship, International (PATH Intl.).

Julie has over 30 years of leadership experience, including holding the position of president of the American Horse Council and is a lifelong horse lover and passionate EAS enthusiast.

Lynn Thomas, founder of EAGALA and current CEO of Arenas for Change, has decades of experience as a CEO in the EAS field and has been a pioneer supporter of research.

Listen to their views on the field and ask them your questions!! See you there!

To sign up for this webinar visit Horses and Humans Research Foundation’s website at https://www.horsesandhumans. org/.

Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that this important research, and education about research on horse-human interactions continues. For more information about HHRF, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Pebbles Turbeville, Executive Director, exec.director@horsesandhumans. org.

Mission: Through sustained investment in rigorous research, HHRF serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on the health and wellness of people and horses.

News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.