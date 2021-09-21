Horse Training in Harmony Podcast

Get ready for some fresh insights and deep understanding of how to progress with your horse. Do you want to advance up the levels without sacrificing your horses’ welfare and your relationship with them? Do you find it confusing trying to reconcile competitive training techniques with methods that prioritize partnership?

This podcast invites an evolution in your training and learning experience. Karen Rohlf offers you specific techniques and exercises, outside-the-box concepts, and perspectives from top professionals. This show explores how you can create stronger partnerships and healthy biomechanics and will help you be your best self for your horse and for your life. Karen Rohlf and her guests help you be free from the fear of making mistakes and dogmatic “right vs. wrong” thinking.

As an author, internationally popular clinician, and creator of the Dressage Naturally program, Karen has been filling in the missing pieces and catalyzing breakthroughs for amateur and professional horsemen and women around the world. This show has something for riders of every level and discipline.

See this article in the September 2021 online edition:

