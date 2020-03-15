Horse People are Tough

How Horse People in Business Can Survive the Economic Fallout from the Coronavirus Scare

Turning on the news is eerily frightening. We haven’t seen a pandemic of this magnitude since the Influenza of 1918. Businesses are struggling, many industries, such as airlines and cruise lines are just a few of the business hit hard by the Coronavirus. So how do we navigate this crisis?

I think the government agencies have gotten on this fairly quick and the shutdown of major events and large gatherings will help stop the spread fairly soon. Staying positive, avoiding large gatherings, washing hands religiously, disinfecting surfaces and enjoying some quality time at home will help this pass sooner. Be cautious, stay positive and lend a helping hand when possible (such as donating blood). It may help more people than you know.

Keep Local Feed Stores busy

As a horse owner, I’m probably not as careful as I could be about being super clean. Being around horses just invites dirt, dust and even a little manure. Horse people in general seem to be less concerned with sterile surroundings, however, we too, can be diligent about disinfecting surfaces, staying home and enjoying our horses without getting into large group activities. I think we’re safe with small clinics and staying fairly local. By all means, if you’re feeling sick, STAY HOME! Being mindful of family and friends may save a life. We still need to feed and care for our families, our critters and not be fearful of keeping our local feed stores busy with our animal care needs.

Stay Visible

Of course, from my perspective, you should continue advertising. Keeping your name out there could mean staying in the forefront, while others, fearing the worse, pull back. Millionaires have been made during economic downturns because they stay visible. You may not be able to afford full page ads or spend thousands of dollars, but you hopefully can spend $50-400/month to let people know your store is open, you’ll take horses in training and maybe consider some online training for your customers while we’re dealing with this virus.

NWHS is Grateful

The Northwest Horse Source is grateful for our current customers understanding the value they help us bring our industry each month. We will do our best to keep you informed on horse health issues and any information on cancelled events. We are certainly disappointed that the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo has been cancelled this year bur realize it’s in the best interest of our horse community. We’ll be back on track before you know it! So, get plenty of rest, enjoy some time at home with your horses, drink lots of water, take your vitamins and stay calm.

Give Us Your Feedback

I would love your feedback and what you and your family are doing to make it through the Coronavirus scare. For now, stay positive, stay healthy, give blood if you can and pray!

Quote: Everything that touches your life is an opportunity if you discover its proper use.

~ Wallace D. Wattles – 1860-1911 – Writer