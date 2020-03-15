Blog

Horse People are Tough

Karen Pickering

How Horse People in Business Can Survive the Economic Fallout from the Coronavirus Scare

Turning on the news is eerily frightening. We haven’t seen a pandemic of this magnitude since the Influenza of 1918. Businesses are struggling, many industries, such as airlines and cruise lines are just a few of the business hit hard by the Coronavirus. So how do we navigate this crisis?

I think the government agencies have gotten on this fairly quick and the shutdown of major events and large gatherings will help stop the spread fairly soon. Staying positive, avoiding large gatherings, washing hands religiously, disinfecting surfaces and enjoying some quality time at home will help this pass sooner. Be cautious, stay positive and lend a helping hand when possible (such as donating blood). It may help more people than you know.

Keep Local Feed Stores busy

April on a ride through Lincoln Park – Photo Karen Pickering

As a horse owner, I’m probably not as careful as I could be about being super clean. Being around horses just invites dirt, dust and even a little manure. Horse people in general seem to be less concerned with sterile surroundings, however, we too, can be diligent about disinfecting surfaces, staying home and enjoying our horses without getting into large group activities. I think we’re safe with small clinics and staying fairly local. By all means, if you’re feeling sick, STAY HOME! Being mindful of family and friends may save a life. We still need to feed and care for our families, our critters and not be fearful of keeping our local feed stores busy with our animal care needs.

Stay Visible

Of course, from my perspective, you should continue advertising. Keeping your name out there could mean staying in the forefront, while others, fearing the worse, pull back. Millionaires have been made during economic downturns because they stay visible. You may not be able to afford full page ads or spend thousands of dollars, but you hopefully can spend $50-400/month to let people know your store is open, you’ll take horses in training and maybe consider some online training for your customers while we’re dealing with this virus.

NWHS is Grateful

The Northwest Horse Source is grateful for our current customers understanding the value they help us bring our industry each month. We will do our best to keep you informed on horse health issues and any information on cancelled events. We are certainly disappointed that the Northwest Horse Fair & Expo has been cancelled this year bur realize it’s in the best interest of our horse community. We’ll be back on track before you know it! So, get plenty of rest, enjoy some time at home with your horses, drink lots of water, take your vitamins and stay calm.

Give Us Your Feedback

I would love your feedback and what you and your family are doing to make it through the Coronavirus scare. For now, stay positive, stay healthy, give blood if you can and pray!

Quote: Everything that touches your life is an opportunity if you discover its proper use.
~ Wallace D. Wattles – 1860-1911 – Writer

Karen Pickering
@NWHorseSource

Owner/Publisher Karen’s lifelong love of horses began at a very early age when she wore out a couple of rocking horses before convincing her parents to get her the real thing. That ill-tempered bay gelding, Brandy, was a challenge for the young horsewoman, but it drove her ambition to become a horse trainer. After attending Canyonview Equestrian College’s Horsemanship Program, Karen realized she needed work that was a little more lucrative than training, so she took a job with Customs Brokerage to pay the bills. There, she discovered an affinity for computers and a talent for creating informative, entertaining newsletters. The Northwest Horse Source began as such a letter in December 1995, with a distribution of 1000 copies for its 12 black and white pages. Since then, it has grown into beautiful, all-gloss magazine with the largest coverage of any free equine publication in the Northwest – a distribution of over 16,000 copies and over 600 locations monthly. Not bad for the results of one woman’s dream to work with horses!

Today, Karen remains involved with every aspect of the magazine and treasures the community of thousands who share a common passion. Somewhere in the wee hours of the early mornings and late evenings, she still finds time to care for April, her gorgeous and sweet-tempered Quarter Horse.

