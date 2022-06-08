Horse Jobs: Interscholastic Equestrian Association Seeks Director of Resource Development 

New full time position can can work remotely and flextime!
Position Overview
The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) is seeking an energetic and enthusiastic equestrian to lead a new department of Resource Development. The department will focus on two main purposes: 1) Sponsorship Expansion and 2) Donor Cultivation & Development-effectively increasing the external relationships and support of the IEA in and around the Equine Industry.
About the Organization:
The IEA is a national non-profit organization formed in 2002 to promote and improve the quality of equestrian competition, instruction, and opportunities available to middle and high school riders across the United States. IEA utilizes a draw-based competition format whereby riders do not need to own their own horse to participate and, instead, are given a random draw (catch-ride) mount for each competition. Riders come from public and private schools and barn teams and compete as individuals and as a team. IEA has approximately 14,000 members nationwide and a strong presence in the equestrian community.
The IEA has two main office locations: Westerville, Ohio (Marketing and Communications) and Wakefield, MA (Membership). Approximately half of the staff work remotely to cover IEA presence in nearly all 50 states. Approximately 28 full and part-time staff and regular contractors comprise the organization.
Professional Qualifications:
Education:
- Minimum Bachelor’s Degree in either marketing, business, communications, advertising, equestrian studies, non-profit management, or similar.
- Minimum of FIVE years in a leadership position with fundraising and/or sponsorship sales and marketing-preferably in the equine, agriculture, or youth sports industries.
- Knowledge of and/or experience with equestrian sport (Hunt Seat, Western, or Dressage) is required. Familiarity and/or experience with IEA, Collegiate Equestrian organizations, or other Equine Associations is preferred.
Skills/Knowledge/Competencies
- Comfort and confidence in cultivating donors and sponsors from initiation through contract implementation.
- Experience in communication via email, text, phone, Constant Contact (or similar program) and Google Drive.
- Strategic planning in sales and development, and related tracking and reporting.
- Ability to assist in design of related sales and development materials, including annual fund communications and sponsorship catalogue.
- Working knowledge of set up and implementation of sponsor and donor data management programs. Experience with Salesforce program is preferred.
- Willing to travel to meet with donors and sponsors
- Experience in event planning/event coordination.
- Ability to self-monitor and complete duties as assigned.
Supervisor:
IEA Executive Director
General Job Information:
- This is a full-time salaried position with an expectation of 35 hours per week (average). This position can work remotely and flextime can be coordinated through supervisor.
- Full-time employees are eligible for benefits as outlined in the IEA Employee Handbook including participation in the IEA’s 403B savings plan and Health Savings Account.
Responsibilities:
Below are the primary duties/responsibilities for the Director of Resource Development:
- Initiating contacts and meetings with potential donors and major sponsors.
- Coordinate with Director of Marketing & Communications and Equine Sales Representative to create Sponsor Catalog and pricing structures.
- Plan annual fundraising campaign and related communications.
- Oversee initial set up of related tracking and database systems to effectively track and report prospects, contacts, and agreements.
- Weekly meetings with Supervisor. Additional meetings as needed with other IEA Staff, Departments and Board of Directors.
- Oversee direct reports (currently Equine Sales Representative and a shared part-time assistant). Willingness to grow and expand this department to include additional support staff, fundraising, and sales representatives.
- Pursue appropriate grant applications and opportunities
- Establish and coordinate a Volunteer Philanthropic Committee to assist in steering and expanding fundraising efforts
- Maintain a weekly online task report
- Attend events including equine industry meetings, exposition events, and IEA National Finals.
- General Office administration – Typing and mailing letters, contracts, and other correspondence.
- Ability to negotiate, write and finalize contracts related to sponsorship agreements
- Oversee donor acknowledgement and appreciation programs
- Other related duties as assigned.
To Apply:
Please send resume and letter of interest by July 15, 2022 as follows:
Roxane Durant
IEA Co-founder and Executive Director
Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA)
PO Box 809
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
Please Note: All hires must possess a valid drivers’ license and must pass a background check.