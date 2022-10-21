Horse Help Course Offers Assistance to Horse Owners Everywhere

Do you need a rescue for your rescue horse? Or, perhaps looking for some “super” natural help with your natural horsemanship? The Horse Guru is here with his Horse Help Course!

The Horse Guru’s Horse Help Course is a six-week online course that helps you to learn how you can train your horse to be a safe, reliable partner that enables you to actually enjoy your horsemanship journey together. No stress. No worries.

Michael Gascon is currently hosting Week 3 of the Horse Help Course, but any horse owner struggling to find the answers can join in the learning and the fun.

The Horse Help Course will act as a guide to help horse owners who dream of training their own horses but are struggling to find the right first step. In addition to helping to increase the confidence an owner needs to train and build a relationship with their horse, Gascon will share tools of the trade that’ll aid in any training questions and concerns you might have.

A one-time enrollment fee of $197 is all that’s needed to give you six weeks of live courses, question and answer sessions and demonstrations of every skill possible, costing owners less than what four riding lessons cost at the local training barn.

“This is a venue for me to share my knowledge, share my skill with horse owners looking to take their relationship with their horse to the next step in terms of training,” says Gascon. “This six-week course is meant to answer any questions you might have in a more comfortable setting—your home and your barn.”

As with The Horse Guru’s many other educational opportunities, the Horse Help Course offers a drama-free and positive environment with no judgement. There is a zero tolerance policy for any negativity, so if you’re looking for a safe, supportive environment to get back to doing what you love with your horse, The Horse Guru is here for you.

Horse owners of all levels are encouraged to register for the Horse Help Course today: http://horseguru.com/course

For booking information, contact Gascon Horsemanship at info@gasconhorsemanship.com.

ABOUT THE HORSE GURU

The Horse Guru – Michael Gascon is a fifth-generation, world-renowned horse trainer who is taking the equine industry by storm! He is the next big thing in the equine industry, and he plans to make it to the top and stay there. He’s known for training the untrainable, riding the unrideable, and doing the impossible with horses all around the world as well as being a Champion Colt Starter. Although Michael has been titled the #1 Gaited Horse Trainer in the World due to his success with the Paso Fino breed (with over 50 National Championships), his desire to make a difference in the equine industry and to become the best all-around horse trainer in the world has challenged him to advance his skills and specialties to be applied to any breed. From a pony to a Percheron and anything in between, there’s no problem too big or too small, The Horse Guru can handle them all! Not only do his horse clients vary by breed and discipline, but his owner clientele varies by country, riding ability, discipline, and ultimate equine goal for their four-legged partners. He is also an equine viral video sensation and has over 400 MILLION views on his social media videos! To learn more, check out gasconhorsemanship.com.

Please leave this field empty Join the conversation: Email Address * First name Last name Select a list(s): NWHS Reader Newsletter NWHS Post Alerts Outbreak Alerts Horse Safety Real Estate Updates

News from the horse industry. Sharing today’s information as it happens. The Northwest Horse Source is not responsible for the content of 3rd party submissions.