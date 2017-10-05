Ask The Experts

Brent Rollins

conformation

Q:

How is this horse’s conformation?
Breed: Mustang
Age: 8 YO
Want to use for trail riding
Looking for feedback on the horse. Please feel free to give us your input. We’d love to know your thoughts

-Michele

conformation conformationconformation conformation

 

A:

Hi Michele,

This is a nice looking mustang, stocky body with sturdy legs. Not knowing how his feet are or how he moves, I think he would make an excellent trail horse. Conformation on this horse is very nice big shoulder, deep girth, his hind quarters are nice and large, his downside is that his head will be high and will take some work to teach him to put it down and collect. Also at his current weight his withers are a little flat or their just hidden by good food. Low withers make saddle fit and security difficult, but conditioning and exercise will help. If I was looking for a mustang this is the type of horse I would be looking for.

Thanks Brent
Brent Rollins

Brent Rollins is one of the industry’s leading experts on mustangs. He has been called the “mustang whisperer” by Craig Cameron. Brent is an EXCA cowboy race judge, and Craig Cameron certified Trainer. Brent travels Oregon, Washington and California giving clinics and expos, promoting the mustang and their versatility. He educates adopters and potential adopters on what to expect with their new mustang and deals with misconceptions regarding mustangs and domestic horses. He also helps with problem horses. Brent believes that every horse deserves a chance to be great. For more information about Brent and his program visit www.brhorsemanship.com.

